High pressure is forecast to move across the western Great lakes on Tuesday bringing another day of ample sunshine and light winds. Monday produced 77% of possible sunshine and late-day satellite imagery suggested similar amounts for Tuesday, although mid and high-level clouds are likely to overspread the area late in the day. Monday afternoon temps ranged from near zero across North Dakota to the mid 70s over Oklahoma and Arkansas. Chicago will continue to sit in a transition zone between winter and spring as a major storm system develops over the Plains. As the storm center approaches on Wednesday, rain and possible embedded t-storms will overspread the metro area. With high pressure anchored north of the Great Lakes, increasing E-NE winds are likely to keep low-level temps at or below freezing across areas NW-N of the city raising the potential for significant ice accumulation. Farther to the NW precipitation will fall as snow with upwards of 20” possible across the Twin Cities.

