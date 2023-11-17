Autumn storm to brush the area with light rain, wind early next week followed by the season’s chilliest air to date, including coldest Thanksgiving in 9 years!
NOVEMBER TEMPERATURE/PRECIPITATION UPDATES
- NOVEMBER, 2023 has been sunny, warm and dry thus far through the first 17 days
- SUNSHINE: Sunshine has been abundant, running well above normal at 72% vs normal of 45%
- TEMPERATURES: Opening 17 days averaging 49.0º which is 5.7º above normal and good enough to rank 17th warmest of the past 153 years since 1871.
- PRECIPITATION: It’s been quite dry!! The first 17 days have logged only 0.10″ of precipitation compared to the typical 1.42″, which is just 7% normal to date.
- Predicted high of 35 degrees would make this the coldest Thanksgiving in 9 years since a 27 degree high in 2014!!