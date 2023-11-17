Autumn storm to brush the area with light rain, wind early next week followed by the season’s chilliest air to date, including coldest Thanksgiving in 9 years!

NOVEMBER TEMPERATURE/PRECIPITATION UPDATES

  • NOVEMBER, 2023 has been sunny, warm and dry thus far through the first 17 days
  • SUNSHINE: Sunshine has been abundant, running well above normal at 72% vs normal of 45%
  • TEMPERATURES: Opening 17 days averaging 49.0º which is 5.7º above normal and good enough to rank 17th warmest of the past 153 years since 1871.
  • PRECIPITATION: It’s been quite dry!! The first 17 days have logged only 0.10″ of precipitation compared to the typical 1.42″, which is just 7% normal to date.
  • Predicted high of 35 degrees would make this the coldest Thanksgiving in 9 years since a 27 degree high in 2014!!

U.S. SNOW COVER SITTING AT JUST 4%

Ten percent of the 40.6% U.S. snow pack on November 17 a year ago

6-10 AND 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE
AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Valid November 23 to December 1, 2023

MILD WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK BEFORE A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO A MUCH COLDER WEATHER PATTERN

Forecast temperature departures from normal — Medium range guidance from the European Center Forecast model

FORECAST PEAK WIND GUSTS

Heaviest precipitation to stay south of Chicago, but not the gusty winds which will reach 30-40 mph at times Tuesday into Wednesday

