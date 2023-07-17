Long duration heat wave continues for the Southwest U.S., including Phoenix, where records for daytime warmth and nighttime lows were established. Tropical Storm Calvin to pass close to Hawaii’s big island bringing a period of heavy rain, high surf, and strong winds.

ANNUAL TORNADO FREQUENCY IN ILLINOIS

Despite a rather quiet period in what’s typically the most active period of the year, (April-June) 2023 to date has had the 3rd most tornadoes (119 thus far) of any year in Illinois since 1950—more than all but 2003 and 2006.

PERSISTENT SOUTHWEST HEAT WAVE HAS NOW PUT PHOENIX IN THE RECORD BOOKS

For sweltering daytime highs, but also for dangerously hot nighttime lows

CHINA’S HOT TEMPERATURES

China recorded its hottest temperature in recorded history Sunday afternoon, topping out at an unprecedented 52.2°C or 126°F.

The remote Sanbao township in the Turpan depression of Xinjiang saw temperatures climb up to 52.2°C.

Sunday’s temperature broke the previous record of 50.3°C, measured in 2015 near Ayding in the depression, a vast basin of sand dunes and dried-up lakes more than 150 meters below sea level.

8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer than normal pattern for the final week of July for most of the country.

This could potentially result in the return of 90° heat for the Chicago area.

VIEW FROM SPACE OF TROPICAL STORM CALVIN

Tropical Storm Calvin heads toward the Hawaiian Islands

Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast to pass very close to the Big Island of Hawaii Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The result will be a period of heavy rain, high surf and locally strong winds. Calvin is then forecast to weaken as it moves westward to the south and the other Hawaiian Islands, but some brief heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible.

SOME HAZE MAY LINGER TUESDAY

But, the overall trend towards much improved air quality is expected to continue as the week proceeds.

SUNSHINE UPDATE

Monday logs 90% of the day’s possible sunshine, the sunniest day in a week, since we had 100% sunny skies on July 10th

July, typically our sunniest month of the year, has been subpar thus far

July 1-17: 57% possible sunshine vs the NORMAL of 68%