Sunny, dry start to weekend with a chance for light rain Sunday and early Monday

Above normal temperatures Sunday and Monday will be followed by a significant warmup beginning Tuesday, continuing through the remainder of the upcoming work week. Temperatures may reach 70 Wednesday through Friday. November of 2021 did not have any days with a temperature reaching 70 degrees. In 2020, there were 7 consecutive days with 70 degree temperatures from November 4th through November 10th, the longest consecutive stretch of November 70 degree days on record for Chicago.

A chance for light rain and possibly a scattered thunderstorm arrives Sunday afternoon with rain chances continuing for the evening and overnight hours. Light rain or sprinkles may begin Halloween but dry conditions are expected for trick-or-treat hours Monday afternoon, with mild afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

High pressure will dominate most of the northern tier of states Saturday. Much of the continental U.S. should be dry Saturday except for the southern Mississippi valley and the northwest Pacific Coast.