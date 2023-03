“How about all the hail with the thunderstorms which swept across the southern half of the metro area Sunday. And the rainbows put on quite a show too. THANK YOU to each of you who have taken time to share photos!!

“I’ve put together a sequence of satellite and radar images of the storms involved. Never a dull moment when it comes to this spring’s weather—and the pattern is to continue an active one!”

Tom

Check out the hail reports filed with the NWS Storm Prediction Center Sunday.

This is the GOES EAST true color image just past 4pm CDT Sunday