A new week is underway after the wettest and warmest weekend to date of 2023. Nights hit 93 Saturday, the hottest single high temperature to date this year, and 86 Sunday, and the most significant rain in more than 3 weeks arrived Saturday night with a few downpours on Sunday too, but they’ve only made a dent in the drought.

Sunshine is to stage a comeback Tuesday and Wednesday, but expanding Texas hot dome will push daytime 100s into Missouri and downstate Illinois by Thursday, pushing gate rain-supporting jet stream northward into the Chicago area in the process and renewing prospects for more rain later this week.

The weekend rains were awesome in much of the Chicago metro area. O’Hare picked up, with showers since midnight included, 0.81″ of rain while Midway tallied 1.45″ of rain. But the rains weren’t drought busters.

While O’Hare rainfall since April 1 has risen to 4.99″, that’s less than half (43% to be precise) of the 11.71″ of rain considered normal to date. The Northwest Side site, indicative of rainfall trends across much of the Chicago area, is still 6.72″ below normal. As if we needed proof, a multi-month drought isn’t easily extinguished.

Rain’s winding down with the sun’s reemergence to boost temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, but there’s evidence more rain is coming later this week.

Clouds lingered Monday as northwest winds wrapping around the backside of the slowly departing weekend summer storm system continue to influence Chicago’s weather. But changes are on the way —including the reappearance of temperature boosting sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

But farther south, the blazing heat wave, which has had Texas in its grip for weeks now—heat which has broken records and strained the electrical grid there as air conditioners have hummed, is to expand northward and to do so QUITE SUBSTANTIALLY. This is to be a week which will see 100-degree temps surge northward with triple digit temps likely to reach from NEAR Kansas City to St. Louis and other areas of far southern Illinois later this week. That means MORE RECORD BREAKING HIGH TEMPS are on the way through the nation’s mid-section. But it also has implications for Chicago.

Jet streams develop along the periphery of such domes of heat—and this situation is likely to be NO exception. With heat expanding north, the jet stream it supports will be swinging north as well, likely reaching Chicago airspace by Thursday and Friday.

Ahead of its arrival downstate (with Chicago’s temp reaching within striking distance of 90 by Thursday), moisture levels are to surge in here. Precipitable water values, which reflect the total atmospheric moisture content, are to surge to more than 150% normal. This means plenty of moisture is to be available to impulses which ride into the area with the jet stream, impulses likely to traverse the area on more than one occasion, later this week and into the coming weekend. This is to support prospects for additional rainfall here. In fact, averaging across an array of model precipitation forecasts yields, rainfall which could total 92% to as much as 181% normal. A typical week here this time of year produces around an inch of rain, so this could indicate some pretty significant rainfall that may impact at least sections of the area, if not more later this week. Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Of course, we want rain, but NOT too much of it. So we’ll be monitoring rain chances closely.

HEAT MAY FOLLOW NEXT WEEK Modeling is suggesting hot, frequently humid weather may follow next week, so it appears summer is to live up to its reputation as season of heat and humidity if current forecast trends verify.

OBSERVED PRECIPITATION

June 26, 2023, 7-day

GEOPOTENTIAL HEIGHT AND ANOMALY

This was the pool of “cold, unstable air” aloft which was behind Monday’s clouds and showers.

JET STREAM

JET STREAM forecast for the 500 mb level (at approx. 18,000 ft.) 1am CDT Friday morning. Jet stream impulses aid t-storm develop and can contribute to severe weather formation. This forecast is off the NWS GFS model.

WEEKEND RAINFALLS

1.88” Oak Lawn

1.74” Winnebago

1.43” Belvidere

1.34” St. Charles

1.33” Palos Park

1.31” Huntley

1.26” Valparaiso, IN

1.24” Channahon

1.24” Algonquin

1.22” Naperville

1.21” Lockport

1.20” Crystal Lake

1.19” Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN

1.10” Batavia

1.06” Oswego

1.05” Wanatah, IN

1.04” Yorkville

1.02” Manhattan

1.02” Lowell, IN

1.02” Lake Zurich

0.99” Elmhurst

0.93” Wheatfield, IN

0.90” Rensselaer, IN

0.86” Hobart, IN

0.79” Schererville, IN

0.78” LaPorte, IN

ON LOW END:

0.47” Burr Ridge

0.43” Wilmington

0.35” Hebron, IN 0.27” Ottawa

0.26” Coal City

0.25” Alsip

0.22” Jasper, IN

PRECIPITABLE WATER

PRECIPITABLE WATER forecast for 1am CDT Friday morning. The yellow and red shaded areas indicate regions of the atmosphere with the greatest moisture content. The high moisture levels predicted suggest the potential for some active t-storms capable of some heavy downpours.

POTENTIAL RECORDS FORECAST

Monitor the predicted expansion of extreme heat from Texas northward.

PREDICTED SURFACE WEATHER MAPS

These panels verify from 7am CDT Tuesday through 7pm CDT Saturday.