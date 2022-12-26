High pressure centered over the southeastern U.S. will dominate our weather the next couple days. Gusty SW winds flowing up the backside of the high pressure will bring increasingly mild air into our area. We look to finally break back above the 32 degree mark Wednesday, ending the period of sub-freezing temps we have experienced since December 22nd.

The southerly flow eventually will feed moisture into our area from the Gulf of Mexico, and along with that moisture will be the likelihood of extensive cloudiness and periods of rain in coming days. It looks like we will top out above 50 degrees on Thursday despite the cloudy skies. Rain is likely Thursday night.

Cloudy, damp, dreary conditions but seasonably mild temps will carry into the weekend and the first part of next week.