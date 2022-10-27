After a brief cooldown, temperatures return to above normal Friday with 70s likely next week

High pressure will dominate the Great Lakes region Friday and Saturday, bringing sun and warmer temperatures to the region. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday were below normal after the fourth warmest October 21 to October 25 period for Chicago since 1871. Afternoon high temperatures may be as much as 18 degrees above normal by Thursday. Much of the U.S., east of the Rocky Mountains, will have above normal temperatures as the early days of November arrive.

There is a slight chance for light rain or sprinkles beginning Sunday afternoon into early Monday but little accumulation is expected. Any chance of rain should end well before Halloween activities begin in the afternoon. While O’Hare airport recorded nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain on Tuesday, October precipitation at the airport is nearly 1.5 inches below normal for the month.

Fairly quiet conditions will exist over most of the U.S. Friday with rain in the southern plains slowly moving eastward and rain in the extreme northwest.