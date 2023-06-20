SUMMER SOLSTICE—the astronomical beginning of summer—occurs at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday. On this day, the sun appears at its highest altitude, casting the least amount of shadow at noon. It’s our longest day of the year with 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of possible sunshine. Wednesday picks up one second more daylight (compared to Tuesday)—then we start losing daylight—BUT VERY SLOWLY. We’ll lose only 2/100’s of second of daylight the day after tomorrow (Thursday) and another 6/100s of a second Friday.

Park an air mass over the area for a week and trap it in an atmospheric blocking pattern while producing a temp inversion each day with cooler breezes off Lake Michigan and you’re bound to develop air quality issues. It’s just such a weather set-up which has led to the AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for the Greater Chicago area by the Illinois EPA and agencies in surrounding states as well.



WIDER VIEW of AIR QUALITY predicted Wednesday

AIR QUALITY FORECAST Wednesday. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been declared by Illinois EPA for much of the Chicago area until midnight CDT Wed night/Thu morning

Another analysis of the current upper air pattern showing the jet stream FAR to our west in the Rockies and western Plains. Winds aloft across the Midwest are quite light and, as such, unable to help”disperse” pollutants.

500 mb level 18,000 ft. winds Tuesday as analyzed by Environment Canada. Not the “high over low” REX BLOCKING PATTERN and the light winds aloft over a wide area of the Midwest. This set-up has been locked in for nearly a week. Little one the air has grown “dirtier”.

Weather systems have been all but locked in place by a persistent REX BLOCK aloft. The failure of air to be refreshed by through movement of “cleaner” air into the area, leads to a build-up of particulates. The area is still dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke aloft producing the “hazy look” we’ve been observing in the skies over the area.

One additional factor becomes important to air quality this time of year–and that’s the persistence of cool lake breezes over the city. Studies have shown the cool layer of air which rides into the city with lake breezes is a bit over 2,000 feet deep. With warm air aloft, the lake breeze cuts down on the vertical mixing of air when warmth aloft isn’t present. This essentially traps pollutants in that shallow layer of the atmosphere instead of allow it to “disperse” or “mix out”. Warm season sunlight goes to work on fossil fuel emissions catalyze a series of reactions which lead to OZONE PRODUCTION as a by product, particularly in the afternoons and evening. Ozone is a lung irritant which is among the pollutants which is “trapped” in the 2,000 ft. layer at the bottom of the atmosphere and over lakeshore areas, including the city of Chicago.

Lake breezes to restrain work week heating—but weekend could see heat joined by humidity and more localized lake breezes. Some t-storms due Sunday/Monday with hints off models of closer to normal rainfall in the 6 to 10 and 11 to 15 day time frame

DAY 11 TO 15 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST

DAY 6 TO 10 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST

Day 1-5 TEMP DEPARTURES





Monday departures of these high temps from normal

RECORD HEAT CONTINUES in Texas. These were Monday highs–a number of them records

Here’s a look at the high temps Tuesday. Note 90-deg temps north to the Canadian border and the triple digit air temps in Texas

Factor in atmospheric moisture and heat indices in Texas soared above110-degrees

Check out this forecast of steamy near 70-deg dew points expected to ride well developed and lake-breeze defeating SSW winds into Chicago Sunday

Chicago rain picture since April remains abysmal—just over a third normal—more than 6.71″ below normal

RAINFALL SINCE APRIL IS HISTORICALLY LOW—ranking among the lowest 5% of April to June 20th rain tallies of the past 153 years. It’s having an impact on crop development and plants. In the not too distant future, corn plants will enter a pollinating stage and require rain in order for ears of corn to fill out with kernels. So all eyes are on rain projections.

MODEST GLIMMER OF HOPE IN MODEL RAINFALL FORECASTS ISSUED FOR THE 6 TO 10 AND 11 TO 15 DAY TIME FRAMES

Predicted % of normal rainfall over the coming 5 days

Predicted percent of normal precip in the 6 to 10 day time range

11 to 15 day predicted per cent of normal precip

Computer models often OVER FORECAST RAIN in drought situations–so the following will have to be monitored. But computer rainfall projections Tuesday began indicating the potential for rainfall potentially closer to normal in the 1 to 2 week time range The first of those showers and t-storms could come as humidities surge and a cold front approaches and ultimately passes Sunday into Monday.

Further, estimates of rainfall off models came in around 105% normal for the Chicago area in the 6 to 10 and 96% in the 11 to 15 day time range.

One word of caution. Drought often begets drought. When soil moistures true, there is less moisture fed back to the atmosphere. This may be on factor contributing to the tendency of computer rainfall projections to be OVERDONE in drought. But lets see how the actual precip patterns end up working out in those longer time ranges. If these rains actually materialized, that would be nice.

But remember, as mentioned here often. It’s tough to address moisture shortfalls with warm season rains because they can fall VERY UNEVENLY. One area can end up drenched and another close-by left to watch the rains pass by. It will be interesting to see how subsequent projections handle the critically short moisture situation.

SUNDAY PRECIP PROBABILITIES

SAT NIGHT PRECIP PROBABILITIES

MARINE “HEAT WAVE” IN THE NORTH ATLANTIC OFF THE IRELAND AND THE UK AMONG THE MOST DRAMATIC CURRENT SIGNS OF OCEAN WARMING WHICH IS WIDESPREAD

When oceans warm, dramatic changes occur, say scientists. And what’s going on right now in terms of heating across the North Atlantic—and across the planet’s oceans as whole–has researchers talking and concerned. (See this VOX article on what’s happening in the North Atlantic: https://www.vox.com/…/atlantic-ocean-record-heat-wave…)

90% of atmospheric warming ends up in the oceans‚ and the oceans of our planet cover more than 70% of its surface. Not only are these ocean’s ecosystems impacted (important because, among the myriad reasons that’s important, is the fact the world’s ocean are a source of food for 3 billion people). But beyond that, as oceans warm, their waters expand, speeding sea level rise. NASA reports, “Heat stored in the ocean causes its water to expand, which is responsible for one-third to one-half of global sea level rise.”

In addition, the oceans interact with our atmosphere producing far reaching effects. All weather on Earth is the product of differential heating–the fact one area warms more than another. It’s this fact which drives weather system development and the placement of critical, storm directing jet streams. Fiddle with the manner in which our planet warms, which is occurring with ongoing warming, and you alter jet streams which, in turn, alters storm tracks and intensities.

Hurricanes have already grown wetter and slowed as the warmer atmosphere and oceans over which they form have warmed. Hurricane Harvey unleashed more than 4 feet (to be precise, 51″) of rain on Houston, Texas–the most of any landfalling hurricane on record in the Lower 48.

As importantly, hurricanes are intensifying rapidly more frequently, increasing from CAT 1 to CAT 5 intensity in a number of instances, in just 24 hours. As a recent Poynter Institute newsletter article points out, “Each level increases the damage factor by four. That means a Cat 3 storm is eight times more destructive than a Cat 1, a Cat 4 storm is 12 times more destructive than a Cat 1, and a Cat 5 is 16 times the destruction of a Cat 1.” (https://www.poynter.org/…/what-each-hurricane…/….)

Another reason rapid intensification becomes important is people in the paths of hurricanes often make decisions on whether to evacuate based on the hurricane intensities being reported. If a report indicates a CAT 1 hurricane is on the way as one prepares for bed, that person may decide, “Oh heck—I can deal with a CAT 1 hurricane.” That same person, as happened with Hurricane Michael which decimated the Florida peninsula in October, 2018, may wake up to find the storm headed for them has intensified to a CAT 5 overnight–a completely different meteorological animal–and one capable of producing a storm surge which cuts off escape routes and produced catastrophic damage.

In last September’s Hurricane Ian, which slammed into southwest Florida, 149 died in coastal communities overrun by the storm’s decimating storm surge of 10 to 15 ft. Reports indicate dozens perished while attempting to flee on foot–another dozen died of medical emergencies which made help arriving impossible due to storm surge flooding and damage.

Ian had gone from a 45mph storm the Sunday before it struck to a borderline CAT 5 150 mph hurricane when is roared ashore the following Thursday. As PBS, in its coverage of the storm’s strengthening, reported: “Hurricane Ian packed two days’ worth of rapid intensification into 36 hours, as it went from a tropical storm with 45 mph winds on Sunday to a Category 3 hurricane by Tuesday. That’s a 67% strengthening in less than 22 hours.” And by the time it made landfall near Fort Myers in southwest Florida, its 150 mph sustained winds had propelled it to near top-tier CAT 5 status.

NASA REPORTS the heating of the world’s oceans, much of which occurs in their top 2,300 feet since 1955, has increased the oceans’ heat content b the equivalent of 345 zettajoules–the energy equivalent of energy released by burning 53,392-billion barrels of oil.

NASA has put together a fascinating article on OCEAN WARMING which you can link to here: https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/ocean-warming/