With a thick cloud cover, brisk northeast winds, and late-September level temperatures, Sunday afternoon felt downright fall-like. Conditions will improve during the upcoming week as sunshine returns, but temperatures will continue their recent below-normal trend, finally rebounding into the lower 80s by midweek. The city has not recorded a 90-degree day since August 6, and none are expected in the foreseeable future. Frequent and locally heavy rainfall in early August helped lift the Chicago area from its recent drought classification, but the next chance for significant rainfall is not expected until next weekend at the earliest, raising the specter of a return of parched soils. The August precipitation deficit is currently 1.5 inches and increasing daily.

