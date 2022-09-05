Northeast winds and low clouds across parts of the metro area combined to give a fall-like feel to the Labor Day holiday. Monday’s temps peaked in the upper 70s from Rockford to the NW suburbs where sunshine dominated the day. From the city, south low clouds held fast. Through 3 PM, 0% possible sunshine was recorded at Midway airport and area high temps held within a degree or two of 70. The city’s official high of 70 degrees was the lowest Labor Day reading in more than a decade. Despite the early autumnal chill, summer isn’t over yet. Building heat in the West is to produce triple-digit temps as far north as Idaho prompting Excessive Heat and Red Flag Warnings from California to Montana. Satellite imagery late Monday showed two wildfires along the Canadian border with Washington and Idaho. The Chetamon fire in Jasper N.P., Alberta was reportedly burning out of control. Upper-level analyses show that a large heat dome has developed, centered over the Great Basin. In coming days, a lobe of this heat is forecast to extend eastward sending above-normal warmth into the Midwest and Great Lakes regions.

