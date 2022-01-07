Sub-zero temps and 20-below wind chills across the Chicago area this Friday morning

With clear skies, a solid snow cover and Arctic-source high pressure overhead temperatures dropped below zero over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday morning. Low temps were near zero along the Lake Michigan shoreline and fell below zero the further inland you went. Winds were generally less than 10 mph early this morning, but that was enough when combined with the single-digit sub-zero temps to create wind chills generally in the -15 to -25-degree range.

Looking at the area airport locations, the low temp at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site hit -1, the first time we have registered a sub-zero reading this winter. Coldest temps were recorded west of the Fox River Valley…-8 at Sterling/Rock Falls, and -7 at Freeport, Rochelle and DeKalb. The coldest wind chill was -26-degrees at Sterling/Rock Falls, DeKalb and Pontiac.



Following is a list of area airport locations with lowest temperatures and coldest wind chills:



Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Sterling/Rock Falls….-8/-26

DeKalb….-7/-26

Rochelle….-7/-23

Freeport….-7/-21

Aurora/Sugar/Grove….-6/-24

Rockford….-6/-20

Morris/Washburn….-5/-23

Peru/Ottawa….-5/-23

Pontiac….-4/-26

Kankakee….-4/-22

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….-4/-22

DuPage/West Chicago….-4/-21

Lansing….-2/-20

Joliet….-2/-15

O’Hare….-1/-15

Waukegan….0/-15

Midway….1/-15

Palwaukee/Wheeling….1/-11



NW Indiana:

Valparaiso….-3/-19

Rensselaer….-2/-21

Gary….0/-20



SE Wisconsin:

Janesville….-6/-16

Burlington/Lake Geneva…-4/-16

Kenosha….0/-15



