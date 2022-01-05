Strong winds blowing in arctic air; Winter Weather Advisory remains

A Winter Weather Advisory remains for the Chicago area Wednesday.

Strong winds with gusts of 50 to 60 mph have been reported.

No Wind Chill Advisory for us…yet, anyway. Most of Iowa under that advisory now, and look at the Wind Chill forecast for Friday morning! -10 to -20 for feels-like temps. More on @wgnmorningnews pic.twitter.com/xNWB0iaQB1 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) January 5, 2022

An intense winter storm system is behind Wednesday’s strong winds. These winds are delivering the season’s coldest air to date and occasional snow flurries. It’s a chill likely to hold the remainder of the work week.

Peak winds will continue to reach 45-50 mph at times today with temps holding nearly steady in the teens to around 20 the remainder of the day generating wind chills in the +5 to 5-below range.

But we expect these winds to tame considerably Thursday–though they’ll not completely diminish. Peak gusts Thursday are likely to fall back to 20-25 mph range–a bit improvement over today’s gale force gusts.

It’s fortunate there isn’t more snow to blow around. But, having said that, care should be taken in open areas and on country roads in area surrounding the Chicago area–thoroughfares most prone to blowing and drifting snow.

Quick visibility reductions may be encountered there as may slippery patches where snow has blown over roadways.