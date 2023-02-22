Winter Storm brings mainly rain/freezing rain here

Low pressure moving NE out of the Central plains will approach our area Wednesday, bringing widespread rain with a good chance of dangerous ice/freezing rain in our northern-most counties. Heavy rains with thunder and localized flooding could see 2 inches or more in some locations along and south of Interstate 80.

A coat of ice is likely over southern Wisconsin with heavy snows of 1-2 feet across Central and northern Wisconsin – back to the west across Minnesota. The low pressure will track through northern Illinois and move off to the east Thursday with dwindling precipitation. However, during the day Thursday very strong westerly winds gusting 40-50 mph+ will wreck havoc across the Chicago area.