Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall moving through Grundy and Livingston counties south of Chicago

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 909 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 ILZ021-032-150245- GRUNDY IL-LIVINGSTON IL- 909 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHERN GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT... AT 909 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES WEST OF ODELL, OR 9 MILES NORTH OF PONTIAC, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STREATOR, DWIGHT, FLANAGAN, ODELL, SOUTH WILMINGTON, CORNELL, CAMPUS, EMINGTON AND EAST BROOKLYN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 199 AND 225. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST

