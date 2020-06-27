Strong thunderstorms in central DuPage and southeastern Cook Counties until 8:15PM CDT…

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND
SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT...

At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Hodgkins to Palos Hills to Homer Glen. Movement
was east at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Cicero, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Calumet
City, Lansing, Blue Island, Dolton, Alsip, Brookfield, Hinsdale,
Lemont, La Grange, Midlothian, Justice, Chatham, Summit and Worth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News