Strong thunderstorms in central DuPage and southeastern Cook Counties until 8:15PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL DUPAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT... At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hodgkins to Palos Hills to Homer Glen. Movement was east at 55 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Calumet City, Lansing, Blue Island, Dolton, Alsip, Brookfield, Hinsdale, Lemont, La Grange, Midlothian, Justice, Chatham, Summit and Worth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

