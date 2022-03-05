Strong thunderstorms expected tonight as a cold front sweeps through the area



Triggered by an approaching cold front, strong potentially severe thunderstorms could occur across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana overnight. Actually two bands of t-storms will move through – the first occurring between 7 and 10PM and then a second possibly stronger band positioned in the immediate vicinity of the cold front will move into western sections around 10 to 11PM, tracking east and eventually moving into Michigan and northern Indiana after midnight. At the same time and extending into Sunday morning an area-wide Wind Advisory will be in effect.



The primary severe weather threat will be damaging winds that could gust over 60-70 mph in some of the severe thunderstorms. There also will be a risk of one or two tornadoes and large hail. The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Slight Risk for Severe thunderstorms (see yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below). A Tornado Watch will be in effect until 11PM for eastern Iowa and westernmost Illinois, as the second band of storms moves through that region (see red-shaded area on map below).

