Strong storms still likely later today

Despite cloudy, cool surface conditions, the Chicago area remains in a region where severe storms are expected to develop.

Severe weather outlook updated at 11:30 AM CDT 
...THERE IS A MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS
   OF FAR EASTERN IOWA AND INTO PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN
   ILLINOIS...

     ...Mid Mississippi Valley/Midwest region...
   A significant outbreak of severe weather remains apparent from parts
   of eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri, eastward into the Midwest/Ohio
   Valley.  

   Widespread clouds, and ongoing showers/thunderstorms, persist across
   much of the risk area at this time -- along and ahead of the cold
   front from southern Missouri to eastern Texas and near/north of the
   warm front from Iowa eastward to Pennsylvania -- which continues to
   complicate the forecast in terms of finer-scale details.  Generally,
   severe risk across the region is expected to occur within two
   regimes:

   1.  A gradual increase in coverage/intensity of the ongoing storms
   near the cold and warm fronts, as modest, local
   heating/destabilization combine with a steady increase in the flow
   field aloft, and

   2.  New storm development -- initially expected from northeastern
   Missouri into southeastern Iowa in the 2 PM to 4 PM CDT time frame -- as
   ongoing convection and cloud cover shifts eastward/northeastward
   allowing surface heating/desabilization to occur beneath steepening
   mid-level lapse rates and increasingly strong flow aloft.  

   Broadly speaking, storms increasing from Arkansas and southeastern
   Missouri, and eastward across Illinois and Indiana will continue to
   pose an initial risk for hail and possibly locally strong wind
   gusts.  With time, as instability increases, more intense/rotating
    storms will gradually
   evolve, posing greater severe potential.  Greatest tornado risk will
   likely occur with northward extent, nearer the warm front, though
   some potential will expand across areas as far south as parts of
   Tennessee and northern Mississippi this evening as severe storms
   spread eastward.

   Greatest risk for long-track/significant tornadoes, along with
   potential for very large/destructive hail and damaging wind gusts,
   still appears to exist from portions of northeastern Missouri and
   arcing northwestward into Iowa, and then eastward across Illinois
   and into Indiana.  This risk will largely exist with new/intense
   storm development this afternoon in the wake of the initial
   convection -- but also potentially evolving with a few intensifying
   storms within the initial/ongoing band of convection -- along/near
   the warm front into Indiana.  As the storms intensify rapidly this
   afternoon in response to the rapidly evolving environment, expect
   peak tornado risk to occur through late afternoon and into early
   evening, spreading from eastern Iowa/northeast Missouri across the
   remainder of the MDT and ENH risk areas.  Given existing
   uncertainties due to ongoing precipitation/cloud cover, and
   anticipated/rapid changes in the environment as the warm front lifts
   northward and clouds thin/clear from the west, confidence remains
   too low to delineate a potentially concentrated area of greatest
   risk, which would otherwise support high risk upgrade.  As the
   situation evolves, a possible upgrade remains possible for the 20Z
   outlook update, given the larger-scale pattern/environment which
   continues to appear favorable for several significant tornadoes.

Persons across the Chicago metro area should be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions later this afternoon and early evening. Greatest tornado risk appears to be along and south of the I-88 corridor.

