Strong storms still likely later today

Despite cloudy, cool surface conditions, the Chicago area remains in a region where severe storms are expected to develop.

Severe weather outlook updated at 11:30 AM CDT

...THERE IS A MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PORTIONS OF FAR EASTERN IOWA AND INTO PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHERN ILLINOIS... ...Mid Mississippi Valley/Midwest region... A significant outbreak of severe weather remains apparent from parts of eastern Iowa and eastern Missouri, eastward into the Midwest/Ohio Valley. Widespread clouds, and ongoing showers/thunderstorms, persist across much of the risk area at this time -- along and ahead of the cold front from southern Missouri to eastern Texas and near/north of the warm front from Iowa eastward to Pennsylvania -- which continues to complicate the forecast in terms of finer-scale details. Generally, severe risk across the region is expected to occur within two regimes: 1. A gradual increase in coverage/intensity of the ongoing storms near the cold and warm fronts, as modest, local heating/destabilization combine with a steady increase in the flow field aloft, and 2. New storm development -- initially expected from northeastern Missouri into southeastern Iowa in the 2 PM to 4 PM CDT time frame -- as ongoing convection and cloud cover shifts eastward/northeastward allowing surface heating/desabilization to occur beneath steepening mid-level lapse rates and increasingly strong flow aloft. Broadly speaking, storms increasing from Arkansas and southeastern Missouri, and eastward across Illinois and Indiana will continue to pose an initial risk for hail and possibly locally strong wind gusts. With time, as instability increases, more intense/rotating storms will gradually evolve, posing greater severe potential. Greatest tornado risk will likely occur with northward extent, nearer the warm front, though some potential will expand across areas as far south as parts of Tennessee and northern Mississippi this evening as severe storms spread eastward. Greatest risk for long-track/significant tornadoes, along with potential for very large/destructive hail and damaging wind gusts, still appears to exist from portions of northeastern Missouri and arcing northwestward into Iowa, and then eastward across Illinois and into Indiana. This risk will largely exist with new/intense storm development this afternoon in the wake of the initial convection -- but also potentially evolving with a few intensifying storms within the initial/ongoing band of convection -- along/near the warm front into Indiana. As the storms intensify rapidly this afternoon in response to the rapidly evolving environment, expect peak tornado risk to occur through late afternoon and into early evening, spreading from eastern Iowa/northeast Missouri across the remainder of the MDT and ENH risk areas. Given existing uncertainties due to ongoing precipitation/cloud cover, and anticipated/rapid changes in the environment as the warm front lifts northward and clouds thin/clear from the west, confidence remains too low to delineate a potentially concentrated area of greatest risk, which would otherwise support high risk upgrade. As the situation evolves, a possible upgrade remains possible for the 20Z outlook update, given the larger-scale pattern/environment which continues to appear favorable for several significant tornadoes.

Persons across the Chicago metro area should be on the lookout for rapidly changing weather conditions later this afternoon and early evening. Greatest tornado risk appears to be along and south of the I-88 corridor.