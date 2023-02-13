Since last Thursday, the Chicago area has basked in nearly uninterrupted sunshine. The 100% possible sunshine recorded Monday brought the February total to 73%. That percentage will lower over the next several days as a pair of disturbances emerge from the Southwest and impact the central and eastern U.S. The lead system will spread thickening clouds across the Midwest Tuesday, with rain and possible t-storms reaching the metro area by early evening. After a lull brings at least partial sunshine midweek, a second system is due to bring rain, sleet, and snow to the area on Thursday, along with falling temps. Though most snow is forecast to fall to our west and north, some accumulation appears possible NW-N of the city by Thursday evening. The upcoming period of unsettled weather will be transient. By the weekend, sunshine and warming SW winds are expected to return.

