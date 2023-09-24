Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia experienced flooding Saturday after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges.

The storm came ashore near Emerald Isle with near-hurricane-strength winds of 70 mph (113 kph), but winds weakened as it traveled north with the center of the storm crossing into Virginia by evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Ophelia is expected to sweep northeast Sunday along the mid-Atlantic coast to New Jersey. CONTINUE READING

Chicago Rainfall Outlook

Mostly cloudy Sunday but rain potential is only 20% chance, especially western sections, maybe some rain lingering into Monday morning. Tuesday’s chance for scattered showers go up as the day progresses, and we could hear some rumbles of thunder, and more rainfall for Wednesday.

Chicago Area & Northeast Illinois