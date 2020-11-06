Stretch of 70s lasts through weekend and beyond

The remarkable late season string of warm days–one which is on track to become historic in its length—continues. And all indications point to it continuing to do so through Tuesday next week.

Highs over that time are to flirt with and potentially actually set new records.

We share the 70-deg November experience today with 54% of the Lower 48. That’s the percent of the continental U.S. expecting 70-degree or warmer temps today. That’s more than twice the area of the 48 states which recorded 70-degree temps on this date a year ago when only 25% of the continental U.S. was that warm on November 6th.

1953 is the year which current has the record for the most consecutive 70-degree or warmer November days in Chicago. We appear on our way to produce a 7-day November 70-degree string of days, one which began two days ago on Wednesday and which we predicted to last through Tuesday.

Several other interesting stats:

The first 6 days of November, with today’s predicted readings taken into account, are running 15.3-deg warmer than the same period a year ago

This one on the lack of Chicago rainfall the past 10 days from my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll. Never in the 149 year record here in Chicago has an Oct 28-Nov 6th period been completely dry. The past 10 days score a Chicago first in the precipitation department.

Elsewhere in the country

We’re watching a regenerating “Eta’ in the Caribbean. Currently a tropical depression but on its way to tropical storm status and on a predicted track which may well impact south Florida and produce sustained and strengthening easterly winds and attendant surf issues on the Sunshine State’s east coast.

And cold air plunging southward across the West is to spin up a wintry storm with big snows to replace recent warmth in a swath of the Rockies. Snowfall in the coming days in Montana may be measured at a foot or more in the hardest-hit locations—snows that fall in high winds. That’s a jarring change from the 60s and 70s which have dominated the lower elevations of Montana in recent days. Billings, MT has an average November temp running which is 16-deg above normal. The temp plunge, wind and snow on the way is sure to be a shock to many people’s systems there though Montanans and many across the West are no strangers to wild temp swings in autumn.