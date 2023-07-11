Much of the Chicago area in a level 2 of 4 or a slight risk for seeing excessive rainfall—some areas could see totals in excess of 3 inches

Southwestern desert residents are feeling the extreme heat wave this week with 100°+ temperatures and Excessive Heat warnings. The region has had no monsoon activity, which can help offset the heat. (In Arizona, the monsoon season began in mid June and can bring powerful storms and heavy bursts of rainfall.