Storms threaten Tuesday afternoon as gusty winds blow in much colder temps

The November warmth spell is coming to a crashing end.

Gusty and potentially damaging winds blow into to the Chicago area Tuesday and bring with them a chance for severe weather.

A Wind Advisory is in effect.

High winds with non-thunderstorm wind gusts to 50 mph are likely this afternoon.

Storms to begin in Chicago-area around 5 p.m.

Record warmth, which we’ll have this afternoon, so often fails to go gently into the night. That may indeed be the case with the current warm spell. Some active and possibly severe thunderstorms, may occur over sections of the Chicago area this evening and early tonight. Look for some potentially severe in the 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. time frame.

Modeling puts a line of thunderstorms into the far west suburbs; DeKalb, the Fox Valley, Boone and McHenry counties around 5 p.m.

It then marches it east into Chicago in the 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. time frame exiting by way of northwest Indiana between 8 p.m. and 10 pm.

A few spotty pop-up showers may precede the main cluster of showers and storms.

How severe will the storms be?

Here are the probabilities attached to severe weather by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC):

Chance of tornadoes: 2%

Chance of damaging winds: 15%

Chance of large hail: 0%

These probabilities sound low. But the fact is, with rare exception–this past August’s derecho squall line being one of them—most severe weather situations are selective, producing pockets of damage which when looked at on a “big picture” basis, impact small percentages of the area, as devastating as their damage in the area’s hit hardest.

But first a very windy Tuesday ahead

This is to follow an afternoon in which a classic high wind risk is in place–namely powerful “SSW. There’s a sharp pressure change to which nature responds with high winds. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts today are projected to build to 50 mph which is the damage threshold.

So batten down the hatches. It would be wise to secure anything which may go airborne in such high winds.

Chicago and area surrounding us in the Midwest is in a “slight risk” area for severe weather early tonight. The ingredients::

Record warmth: Highs forecast at 74 this afternoon blowing November 10’s 1949 record high of 71 off the books. Warm air is buoyant which aids in t-storm development.

Dew points will top 60-degrees, a moderately high level of moisture which further aids in t-storm development

Upper winds are strong producing fast-moving t-storms capable of strong wind gust production.

What’s next?

Temps to our west in Iowa and Minnesota have crashed over the past 24 hours as you can see in the temp change graphic posted below. This cooler air is eastbound which means our record 7-day run of 70s–something which has never in the 150 year term of official Chicago weather observations happened before–is coming to an end.

But it also means the area is to receive its first rain in nearly two weeks. It will come and go rather quickly–but getting some rain isn’t all bad.

