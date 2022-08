Watch as severe t-storms blossom

Loop of visible satellite imagery taken from about 8 AM to 2 PM Sunday. Of not is a swirl in the cloudiness that moves from south central Iowa to east central Iowa, just SW of Dubuque. Meteorologists refer to this feature as a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV). Watch as severe t-storms blossom as this disturbance lifts northeast. Imagery provided courtesy of College of Du Page.