The Chicago area is under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are likely with the chance of some thunderstorms developing into severe weather.

The hours of greatest concern are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gusty winds are also likely.

Showers are likely to last most of the night.

NOON WED: The @NWSSPC has upgraded the #Chicago area to a slight risk for severe thunderstorms later today/early evening. While a widespread outbreak is unlikely, a few storms could grow severe with gusty winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/cwS4AQswVP — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) May 25, 2022

Most of the #Chicago area is now under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is damaging winds, but brief tornadoes are possible. Watch @WGNNews for updates. 2-5PM is when there's the greatest concern for severe storms. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/vtWI3wsjMW — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) May 25, 2022

Showers and storms are forecasted again for Thursday and Friday.