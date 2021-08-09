Storms likely to increase in intensity this afternoon. Severe weather watch possible.

   Mesoscale Discussion 1450
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1218 PM CDT Mon Aug 09 2021

   Areas affected...Portions of northern IL and extreme northwestern IN

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible 

   Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent

   SUMMARY...A threat for large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of
   tornadoes should increase this afternoon. Watch issuance is
   possible.

   DISCUSSION (paraphrased) ...Storms are ongoing across portions of northern Illinois.
   In the wake of tese storms, the air mass is expected to become quite unstable and   new storms are likely to develop southwestward across northern Illinois by 3-4 PM CDT. Conditions favor the development of a few supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.  A small cluster of storms may eventually develop as activity moves slowly south-southeastward toward NW Indiana. If this occurs, then
   severe/damaging winds may eventually become the primary threat. The
   potential for surface-based storms should increase over the next
   couple of hours as surface temperatures warm into the low 80s, and
   watch issuance is being considered in this time frame.

