Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.