STRONG STORM SYSTEM BRINGS SEVERE WEATHER TO THE MIDWEST
Rare February tornadoes include two in the Chicago area
Though tornado “season” typically doesn’t arrive in the metro area until late March or April, Winter-season twisters are not without precedent. This past January, six tornadoes were reported across central Illinois. On January 7, 2008 and EF-3 intensity storm struck Poplar Grove, IL in Boone county and more recently, on February 28, 2017, another strong EF-3 tornado devasted the town of Naplate, IL near Ottawa.
The tornadoes reported near Warrenville and on Joliet’s far west side produced localized minor damage by comparison, but a storm intensity rating from the National Weather Service was pending as of Monday evening.
MAJOR STORM SYSTEM SWIRLS ACROSS MIDWEST
Storm’s fingerprint seen in spiralling cloud mass — visible satellite imagery taken at 12:46 PM CST Monday
The center of low pressure associated with Monday’s storm passed directly over the north suburbs during the early afternoon. Officially, the barometric pressure at O’Hare airport dropped to 29.09”, the lowest February pressure recorded here since a 29.05” reading in 2008.