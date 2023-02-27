STRONG STORM SYSTEM BRINGS SEVERE WEATHER TO THE MIDWEST

Rare February tornadoes include two in the Chicago area

Though tornado “season” typically doesn’t arrive in the metro area until late March or April, Winter-season twisters are not without precedent. This past January, six tornadoes were reported across central Illinois. On January 7, 2008 and EF-3 intensity storm struck Poplar Grove, IL in Boone county and more recently, on February 28, 2017, another strong EF-3 tornado devasted the town of Naplate, IL near Ottawa.

The tornadoes reported near Warrenville and on Joliet’s far west side produced localized minor damage by comparison, but a storm intensity rating from the National Weather Service was pending as of Monday evening.

MAJOR STORM SYSTEM SWIRLS ACROSS MIDWEST

Storm’s fingerprint seen in spiralling cloud mass — visible satellite imagery taken at 12:46 PM CST Monday

The center of low pressure associated with Monday’s storm passed directly over the north suburbs during the early afternoon. Officially, the barometric pressure at O’Hare airport dropped to 29.09”, the lowest February pressure recorded here since a 29.05” reading in 2008.

SEVERE WEATHER REPORTED OVER PARTS OF NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Rare, late winter tornadoes reported Monday morning

LATEST SYSTEM BRINGS ANOTHER SOAKING TO CHICAGO AREA

Lightning, thunder accompany latest round of storms — heavier rainfall amounts reported through 6 PM Monday

ANOTHER BLANKET OF HEAVY SNOW DESCENDS ACROSS NORTH WOODS

Monday’s system delivered heavy snow from Minnesota Arrowhead to lower Michigan — heavier snow totals reported on Monday:

HERE COMES ANOTHER STORM . . .

Latest west coast system to move east — storm expected to organize over southern Plains, then track across lower Ohio Valley

FORECAST WATER-EQUIVALENT PRECIPITATION

Valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM Monday, March 7