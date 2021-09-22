‘Still intensifying’: Skilling details today’s storms

The first big storm of the climatological autumn season is still intensifying.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for La Porter, Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is issued for the Chicago area.

Winds will carry lake-enhanced rains into the Chicago area–especially Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusts are expected to top 45 mph on the Southern Lake Michigan shoreline

There has been an increase in lake levels as winds have strengthened. An increase of as much as 1.37 ft. has been noted. That doesn’t sound like much but its enough to submerge swaths of beach and send waves onto some lakeside trails and bike paths.

Wind gusts on Lake Michigan have been already clocked as high as 40 mph at the Harrison-Dever Crib, three miles off the Chicago shoreline and 36 mph at one of the Chicago Park District sensors at 63rd Street on the city’s South lakeshore. A 42 mph gust was reported at the Michigan City buoy.

Wave heights have reached as high as 7.2 ft. at the mid-lake NOAA buoy 50 miles east/southeast of Milwaukee through 9 a.m. The highest predicted swells predicted by a blend of NWS models to reach 12 ft—though some higher waves could come in at 14-18 ft. According to the latest NWS Chicago Lakeshore Flood Advisory.