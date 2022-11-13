Saturday snow-mixed rain changed over to scattered pockets of snow flurries/ showers during the afternoon and evening with sticking snow adding up to a few tenths of an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Early Sunday morning, Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location had dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17 – lowest area temps in the lower 20s generally occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley

Depending upon cloud cover, temps would even colder Monday morning

Monday morning temps could be even colder than Sunday morning – maybe even dipping into the upper teens, IF clouds from a weather system approaching from the SW hold off, giving mostly clear skies and light southerly winds. Even with the clouds, low-temp readings will likely drop into the mid 20s.