KENOSHA, Wis. — After Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back five times, paralyzing him in August of last year, protests and riots began throughout the city of just over 100,000, putting Kenosha in the national and international spotlight.

During protests and riots in the days following the shooting, two people were shot and killed by armed counterprotester Kyle Rittenhouse, further sparking unrest and tensions.