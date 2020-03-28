Spring storm elevates severe weather risk

A strong spring storm threatens to deliver severe thunderstorms and even possible tornadoes to portions of the Midwest, including the Chicago area, on Saturday.

The day will start cool, foggy and damp with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but then turn sharply warmer in the afternoon as a warm front approaches from the south, allowing temperatures to surge into the 60s with even some lower 70s well south of the city. The increased warmth and moisture, combined with an approaching cold front and a powerful jet stream, will produce severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, that will speed east across the Chicago area during the late afternoon and early Saturday night. The storm threat will end around midnight as a cold front races east of the area, but very strong southwest winds gusting in excess of 50 mph will follow in its wake as the cooler air arrives.