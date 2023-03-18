SPRING BEGINS

SATURDAY’S SNOW ACCOMPANIED A LATE WINTER BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR

The snow didn’t accumulate, and O’Hare only measured a trace. This continues a winter that has brought below average snowfall. Chicago has received less than half the average snowfall so far in March and for the season, Chicago is 16” below average in the snowfall category.

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOKS

Looking ahead to the last couple weeks of March and into early April, the long-range outlooks suggest the Chicago area could be looking for more seasonable conditions. Maybe spring really isn’t as far away as it has felt this weekend.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

La Niña has ended and ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer 2023 (09 Mar 2023)