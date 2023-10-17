CHILLY START TO THE DAY

Tuesday AM low temperatures

Widespread frost for many outlying areas away from the warmth of Lake Michigan and the urbanization of the city

NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM APPROACHES FROM THE NORTHWEST

Rain chances peak Wednesday night into Thursday

RAINFALL AMOUNTS

While rainfall amounts are not likely to be heavy, the next round of showers arrives late Wednesday and will continue at times Thursday

MIXED SUNSHINE EARLY WEDNESDAY

Some mixed sunshine early Wednesday, but clouds will increase by/during the afternoon ahead of an approaching weather system

FORECAST HIGHS AND HOW MUCH ABOVE/BELOW NORMAL

Near or slightly above normal temperatures the next few days before a cooldown arrives this weekend

TRACKING THE INCOMING WEATHER SYSTEM

DESPITE RAPID LOSS OF DAYLIGHT, WEATHER HISTORY SUGGESTS MILD TEMPERATURES NOT TOTALLY DONE YET

THANKS TO THE GUYS AT ExploreFall.com FOR THE LATEST FALL FOLIAGE UPDATE

Forecast next Wednesday, October 25

Fall colors are expected to accelerate rapidly in the next week, especially for areas away from the lake. Here is a direct link to monitor current conditions are toggle upcoming forecasts: ExploreFall.com

THE MILDEST TEMPERATURES IN NEARLY TWO WEEKS

Gusty southerly winds help push readings near 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon ahead of the approaching shower

6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

