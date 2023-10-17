CHILLY START TO THE DAY
Tuesday AM low temperatures
Widespread frost for many outlying areas away from the warmth of Lake Michigan and the urbanization of the city
NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM APPROACHES FROM THE NORTHWEST
Rain chances peak Wednesday night into Thursday
RAINFALL AMOUNTS
While rainfall amounts are not likely to be heavy, the next round of showers arrives late Wednesday and will continue at times Thursday
MIXED SUNSHINE EARLY WEDNESDAY
Some mixed sunshine early Wednesday, but clouds will increase by/during the afternoon ahead of an approaching weather system
FORECAST HIGHS AND HOW MUCH ABOVE/BELOW NORMAL
Near or slightly above normal temperatures the next few days before a cooldown arrives this weekend
TRACKING THE INCOMING WEATHER SYSTEM
DESPITE RAPID LOSS OF DAYLIGHT, WEATHER HISTORY SUGGESTS MILD TEMPERATURES NOT TOTALLY DONE YET
THANKS TO THE GUYS AT ExploreFall.com FOR THE LATEST FALL FOLIAGE UPDATE
Forecast next Wednesday, October 25
Fall colors are expected to accelerate rapidly in the next week, especially for areas away from the lake. Here is a direct link to monitor current conditions are toggle upcoming forecasts: ExploreFall.com