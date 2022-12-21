Cold front arriving with blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically

Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide. A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday. Ahead of the front accumulating snow will spread over the entire area by afternoon.

Conditions worsen overnight into Friday

2 to 5 inches of snow, wind gusts 50mph+, sub-zero temps and wind chills 30 to 35 below!

Wintry Weather/Frigid Temperatures have Weather Advisories/Warnings down to the Deep South