Solar energy and Chicago sunlight

It snowed again in the Chicago area this morning for the second day in a row. It didn't accumulate but it reminds us the move deeper and deeper into the autumn season continues.

The first flakes have actually appeared about on schedule if we're to look at Chicago weather history. I asked one of my amazing WGN climate stat analysts Rich Koeneman if he'd conduct a sweep of the records and see how often snowflakes have flown here by October 27. Richard tells me, surveying the 135 years of snow data we have here in Chicago dating back to 1885, that a trace or more of snow has fallen 59 of those 135 years. That yields a climatological probability of at least flurries occurring by now (October 27) of 44%.