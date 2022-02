CHICAGO — The 2022 Winter Olympics are just days away and one local club is showing Chicagoans what it takes to go for the gold.

Curling is a sport with a dedicated following and longtime roots in the Chicago area. In Northbrook, at Chicago Curling Club, which dates back more than 70 years ago, athletes told WGN News they're looking forward to the USA Olympians set to participate in the games in Beijing.

Laurie Longee, president of the Chicago Curling Club, is the latest in a long line of club presidents that date back to 1948.

Only in her ninth year of the sport, Longee took to it right away.