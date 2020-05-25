Snowing in 40-degree temperatures?

As is the nature of thunderstorms, Saturday rainfall totals varied greatly across the Chicago area with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain and other less than a tenth of an inch. In general heaviest rains occurred in northern counties, locations in counties close-in to Chicago and Cook County and areas to the south of Chicago along the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. These additional rains have renewed rises on many area rivers and extended the period of expected flooding on others.

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on other segments on the Fox, Illinois, Kankakee and Des Plaines (see table below).