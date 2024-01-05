Arctic blast to sweep in next weekend
WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: A MORE ACTIVE WINTER PATTERN — ONE SUGGESTING WE MAY FINALLY BE ABOUT TO SEE “SOME OTHER METEOROLOGICAL SHOES DROP”
It appears to be coming together: three potential snowfalls ahead for Chicago in the coming week. The first is a modest one Friday night and saturday, a complex second system with a vigorous winter storm Monday night into Tuesday night, featuring temps close to the rain/snow threshold and therefore a tricky snow accumulation forecast challenge. A third pattern late next week going into the following weekend, followed by colder arctic air.
- The National Weather Service’s WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER is out with the BILLBOARD on the storm system we’ve been monitoring the past week and to impact the area early this coming week. Models have been stunningly consistent with this system which threatens in the Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night time frame.
- YET to be definitively resolved are how the system’s thermal structure is to impact the form its precipitation takes. IF “storm dynamics” win the day and produce the cooling they often do in powerful system and they may, then the system’s snowfall may be formidable. BUT, if we instead receive a mix of precip over at least sections of the area that will cut into snow accumulations. And while the general track of this storm — from the Texas Panhandle into Illinois and Indiana — has been handled with great consistency by models, fluctuations in that track are still possible and will ALSO be better resolved with the arrival of newer data and model runs. It’s these uncertainties, which will be better handled as we get closer to the system’s onset, which produce uncertainties in accumulation forecasts at this distance in time ahead and compromise the reliability of those forecasts at this early stage of the storm’s life cycle.
- What can be said, is this system remains a threat to travel and outdoor activities in the Monday night through Tuesday night time frame in Chicago — and it warrants monitoring.
- SHORTER TERM, we have the potential for a system capable of modest snow-accumulation production later tonight into Saturday in the range of 1/2″ to an inch and a half most areas in and around Chicago. But PERHAPS MORE IMPORTANTLY in a longer time range, a major North American upper-air realignment (including development of a GREENLAND ATMOSPHERIC BLOCKING PATTERN, which involves a huge pool of abnormally mild air taking up residence over Greenland and a swath of northern Canada) is being predicted by models. This suggests the Midwest and Plains and ultimately a large swath of the eastern two-thirds of the Lower 48 is headed for SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER TIMES beginning next weekend and into the week which follows.
- ALSO OF INTEREST, are EARLY SIGNS of a POSSIBLE SECOND WINTER STORM SYSTEM with snow accumulation possibilities ahead of the expected sharp downturn in temps as arctic air arrives late next week into next weekend and the week that follows.
- SO THERE’S A LOT GOING ON METEOROLOGICALLY even as we move into a 16th consecutive day of ABOVE-NORMAL TEMPS Friday here in Chicago and look toward chilly but moderate January temps over the coming weekend.
“GREENLAND BLOCKING” DEVELOPMENTS OVER THE COMING WEEK
- The National Weather Service “GEFS” model— which is the ensemble version of the agency’s “GFS” computer forecast model— show a huge mass of WARMER THAN NORMAL AIR coming together over Greenland and sections of northern Canada.
- GREENLAND BLOCKS represent what meteorologists refer to as a “COLD SIGNAL” for the Midwest including Chicago. In other words, as a Greenland Block takes shape, COLD ARCTIC AIR dives into the Lower 48.
- This would disrupt what has been an ABNORMALLY WARM cold season for much of the Lower 48 to date, facilitating a flood of COLDER ARCTIC AIR from Canada into a sizeable chunk of the Lower 48 and would become most noticeable in Chicago with arctic air’s invasion next weekend spilling over into the following week.