Snow, wind and cold arrive in time to chill the holiday weekend—days prior to and after arrival of 2023 to bring much warmer temperatures

AREA SNOWFALL TOTALS

WIND CHILL SLOWLY BECOMES MORE TOLERABLE AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES

Forecast wind chill values at O’Hare Airport —6 AM Friday to midnight Saturday night

WEATHER HAZARDS MAP

SNOW, COLD have 44 of the lower 48 states under some form of advisory— Thursday into Friday

WIND SPEEDS

Wind speeds increased significantly with the passage of the Arctic cold front late morning/early afternoon Thursday. These are Thursday’s peak wind gusts through 4 PM.

BITTER COLD HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD . . .

. . . but far from 1983’s record breaking temperatures

ARCTIC COLD FRONT SENDS TEMPERATURES IN FREE FALL

5 PM Thursday temperatures

How much colder than same time Wednesday?

TEMPERATURES FELL RAPIDLY AND WINDS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY AS THE ARCTIC COLD FRONT PASSED THURSDAY

HOURLY TEMPERATURES AT O’HARE AND MIDWAY AIRPORTS ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

6-10 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

After frigid Christmas weekend, the outlook for the New Year is for much above temperatures

The entire contiguous 48 States are expected to have above normal temperatures leading up to and including the onset of the new year