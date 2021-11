CHICAGO — An 88-year-old woman was killed and another woman was critically injured after being struck by a car in the city's West Ridge community area Friday evening, according to police.

Police said a sedan driven by a 25-year-old man was traveling southbound in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m. when the vehicle ran a red light and struck another vehicle turning left, a sedan driven by a 22-year-old woman.