A Chicago-area scientist is studying the the effect of drugs on the brain and displaying the damage.

Dr. Bobby Kasthuri is a University of Chicago neuroscientist. He's tried to capture the essence of drugs in the brain for decades. And now images that highlight the effects are opening the door to find new ways to treat drug addiction.

“It’s like you have a really nice set of wires in your brain and then you take drugs of abuse, and it really scrambles those wires,” Kasthuri said. “It tangles them up in ways that they shouldn’t be.”