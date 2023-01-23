WEEKEND SNOW COVERS PART OF METRO AREA
Saturday night to Sunday snow totals
FORECAST TRACK/TIMING OF SYSTEM
Midweek system may bring modest snowfall to Chicago
APPROACHING WINTER STORM
Winter weather advisories, watches, warnings raised from southern Plains to Midwest in advance of approaching storm
SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTENT OF AREA SNOW COVER
- Chicago surrounded by snow cover to the west, north and east
- Monday afternoon visible satellite imagery taken at 2:41 PM CST
- Photo courtesy of College of DuPage
NATION’S SNOW COVER ON THE RISE, BUT SNOW DROUGHT CONTINUES IN CHICAGO — OBSERVED EARLY MONDAY, JAN. 23
The coating of snow that whitened our area Sunday melted soon after it fell. Through Monday, the city has officially tallied only 35% of its normal snowfall. A winter storm will impact the Midwest Wednesday, but significant snow is forecast to stay to the south.
SNOW TO ARRIVE IN WEDNESDAY’S PREDAWN HOURS
Heaviest expected to fall south of Chicago as it stands now, but if track were to shift further north, this would increase snow totals
ONE OF THE DREARIEST JANUARYS ON RECORD CONTINUES
Through Monday, January 23, there have been 14 days with no sunshine this month. To date, the month has totaled a mere 18% of possible sunshine. The record for the city’s cloudiest January is 20% set in 1998.
“Warm” nights: Extensive cloudiness keeps temps higher at night than they would be under clear skies. As of Monday, our average low temps this January have run 11.8° above normal.
FULL-DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL
Far colder pattern taking shape means a cold end to January, open to February
SEVERE WEATHER TO FOCUS ON GULF COAST FROM TEXAS TO ALABAMA
- Thunderstorm outlook valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday
- Midwest snow producer expected to spawn tornadoes in storm’s warm sector