WEEKEND SNOW COVERS PART OF METRO AREA

Saturday night to Sunday snow totals

FORECAST TRACK/TIMING OF SYSTEM

Midweek system may bring modest snowfall to Chicago

APPROACHING WINTER STORM

Winter weather advisories, watches, warnings raised from southern Plains to Midwest in advance of approaching storm

SATELLITE IMAGERY REVEALS EXTENT OF AREA SNOW COVER

Chicago surrounded by snow cover to the west, north and east

Monday afternoon visible satellite imagery taken at 2:41 PM CST

Photo courtesy of College of DuPage

NATION’S SNOW COVER ON THE RISE, BUT SNOW DROUGHT CONTINUES IN CHICAGO — OBSERVED EARLY MONDAY, JAN. 23

The coating of snow that whitened our area Sunday melted soon after it fell. Through Monday, the city has officially tallied only 35% of its normal snowfall. A winter storm will impact the Midwest Wednesday, but significant snow is forecast to stay to the south.

SNOW TO ARRIVE IN WEDNESDAY’S PREDAWN HOURS

Heaviest expected to fall south of Chicago as it stands now, but if track were to shift further north, this would increase snow totals

Probability of 1″+ snow Probability of greater than 4″ snow

ONE OF THE DREARIEST JANUARYS ON RECORD CONTINUES

Through Monday, January 23, there have been 14 days with no sunshine this month. To date, the month has totaled a mere 18% of possible sunshine. The record for the city’s cloudiest January is 20% set in 1998.

“Warm” nights: Extensive cloudiness keeps temps higher at night than they would be under clear skies. As of Monday, our average low temps this January have run 11.8° above normal.

FULL-DAY TEMPERATURE DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL

Far colder pattern taking shape means a cold end to January, open to February

SEVERE WEATHER TO FOCUS ON GULF COAST FROM TEXAS TO ALABAMA

Thunderstorm outlook valid 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM Wednesday

Midwest snow producer expected to spawn tornadoes in storm’s warm sector