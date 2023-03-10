For the second time since Thursday a late-season snowfall is expected in Chicago and

is to include the entire metro area. Snowfall Thursday night primarily impacted the

northwest half of Chicagoland with some 9” totals reported in McHenry County. Early

indications suggest a much less potent storm, with 1-3” totals likely to accumulate by

Sunday morning. With the bulk of the snow forecast to fall during the night while temps

vary within a few degrees of freezing slushy accumulation may also occur on roadways.

In the wake of this system, dry conditions are expected across the bulk of the metro

area through the upcoming midweek period. The exception will be NW Indiana. Lake-

effect snow showers appear possible Monday as a reinforcement of polar air arrives.