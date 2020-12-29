Snow expected in Chicago area Tuesday afternoon; Winter Weather Advisories issued

A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for McHenry County starting at 3 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory starting at 3 p.m. has been issued for Dupage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The advisory runs through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Snow arrive first Tuesday afternoon and could be heavy at times.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning snow changes to a mix of freezing rain and rain. A light coating of ice is possible before temps warm above freezing by midday Wednesday.

The area from Rockford north into Wisconsin near Madison appears to be at the epicenter for the heaviest snowfall with 4 inches – 8 inches a safe bet, and some localized areas receiving near 10 inches.

The rest of the Chicago area will likely see 1 inch – 4 inches, locally a tad higher near the Wisconsin line, before precipitation mixes with rain/freezing rain early Wednesday morning.

Driving conditions could be treacherous in some areas.

Temps will warm up again by the end of the week, but a second storm is possible before a quiet weekend.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.