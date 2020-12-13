Snow cover and clear skies make it colder than without them. How much colder?

Rain should gradually change-over to wet snow this Saturday morning northwest/north of Chicago with heaviest amounts of 2 to 4-inches in the Rockford/Belvidere area into the southern Wisconsin counties along and north of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Snowfall amounts will taper-off to the east and south of that area (see pictorial below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office). Travel to the north and northwest of Chicago will become hazardous with slippery slushy roadways, as the snow accumulates, so prepare for a slow and treacherous drive today/tonight if headed in that direction.

A center of low pressure will track northeast through Lower Michigan this afternoon into the Canadian Ontario Province tonight with strong north-northeast winds gusting to 30 mph across our area - shifting to the northwest late. As colder air is pulled into northern Illinois, the change-over from rain/drizzle to wet snow will occur.