Dear Tom,
Snow cover and clear skies make it colder than without them. How much colder?
Al Romano, Chicago
Dear Al,
Snow cover, a clear sky AND calm wind provide ideal conditions for radiational cooling: The cooling that occurs when heat is radiated upward into space. This occurs at all times during a 24 hour day, but during daylight hours a great deal of heat is also directed downward from the sky and is usually greater than the cooling effect, so temperatures rise. At night, radiational cooling, especially when the sky is clear, results in heat loss from the snow surface, chilling adjacent air. If the wind is calm, the chilled air remains in the surface layer and does not mix upward. The result can be a temperature reduction of 15 degrees or more below readings that would otherwise occur.
