Snow abates, no big storms in our near future

Light snow will continue over the Chicago area this Sunday evening, slowly weakening and then diminishing from the north after midnight. There is a wide range of storm total snowfall across our area from 2-5 inches in the far west and southwest sections to a broad band of 6-9 inches as you move closer in – close-in areas have the highest storm totals generally in the 10 to 12-inch-plus range with possibly a little more to come. .

Following is a long list of reports 8 inches or greater: