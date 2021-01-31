Snow abates, no big storms in our near future

Following a week that produced two major snowstorms across the area, snowfall deficits that resulted from an uneventful December through mid-January period have been eliminated. This past weekend’s event blanketed the metro area with double-digit accumulations at many locations. The 9.9 inches measured at O’Hare airport brought the city’s official total to 24.5 inches which is 4.1 above normal for this point in the season. Unlike many snowstorms, no surge of polar air will follow, at least not immediately. Moderate chill is forecast through Thursday, along with a chance of rain Thursday afternoon. Much colder air is then slated to arrive by the weekend. Forecasts suggest that a high amplitude jet stream pattern that will sweep arctic air across the Great lakes. Most of the metro area has yet to experience sub-zero cold, but that appears likely to change by Sunday.