Slow-moving upper level low pressure system to keep extensive cloud cover and temperatures well below normal into next week

May to open cool, but hints at a milder temperature regime beyond the opening week of the new month

A “CUT-OFF LOW” PATTERN SETTING

Get ready for a very wet end to April. The pattern setting up is called a “Cut Off Low.” It’s a deep low pressure system which will be detached from the general West-East flow of the atmosphere. Systems like this can spin over one location for days, as this one will over the Chicago area. Unsettled weather is likely, with periods of rain remaining in the forecast through Wednesday. In addition, temperatures will also run nearly 20° below normal.



APRIL TO END ON A CHILLY NOTE . . .

Sunday, April 30 forecast high: 48°; Normal April 30 high: 65°

Only 10% of April 30 in the past 81 years have logged a sub-50° high

Most recent April 30 chilly highs: 47° (2019), 47° (2017), 43° (1994), 45° (1979)

Between Saturday morning and Monday morning

While a chilly, blustery rain falls at times across the Chicago area, another round of accumulating snow is likely across the portions of northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s U.P.

