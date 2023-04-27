Slow moving upper air low pressure forecast to spin up over Midwest this weekend and linger into first days of next with with cool, frequently cloudy weather and instability showers

A northeast-bound disturbance, whose cloud shield can be seen on satellite imagery making a move toward the Chicago area from downstate Illinois and Indiana is to usher clouds into the area Thursday overnight. Its northernmost showers are modeled to spread northward reaching Chicago toward morning and into the early and possibly mid-afternoon hours Friday.

PRECIPITATION PROBABILITIES: Saturday

PRECIP PROBS Sat night

PRECIP PROBS Sunday

PRECIP PROBS Sun night

PRECIP PROBS Mon

A POWERFUL 165 MPH JET STREAM SPEED MAX IS DIVING SOUTHWARD OUT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA IN WESTERN CANADA AND TO CARVE OUT A STUBBORN UPPER AIR LOW

The reservoir of cold, unstable air aloft accompanying it sets the stage for a long advertised new multi-day round of clouds and instability showers beginning Saturday and lingering into Tuesday. By extinguishing the late April sun, temps here will take a hit with daytime highs, which could reach the low 60s Saturday, dropping to 51 Sunday, 47 Monday and 53 Tuesday.

Breaks in the overcast the from Wednesday forward permit warming—but modeling suggest more substantial warming is a good bet in the week which follows next. The early read is ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS are to take up residence here beginning a week from Monday or Tuesday with daytime highs likely to reach the 70s then.

Clouds with the northbound distance expected to bring showers to sections of the Chicago area is shown here Thursday on GOES EAST WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY

Chicago’s Thursday 60s–the warmest temps here in a week–were part of broader warming across the nation’s mid-section

This 24 hour temp change graphic mid Thursday afternoon shows Chicago and a wide swath of the Midwest part of a temporarily warming weather regime

24 hour temp change as analyzed at 3pm CDT Thursday afternoon

Thursday afternoon observed winds. Cooler northerly winds in the northern Rockies and Plains are part of the weather shift which is to include the spin-up of a chilly, unstable upper air low pressure system expected to produce clouds and sporadic instability showers over a multi-day period

The high dew points on this Thursday afternoon analysis show the humid Gulf air which fueled powerful t-storms on the Gulf coast and into Florida and the Southeast Thursday.

The strong winds (shaded in orange and red) diving into the northern Rockies and Plains set the stage of the development of a slow-moving cloudy weather system expected to take up residence in the central U.S. this weekend and into next week. This panel shows 34,000 ft. winds early Thursday

This Friday forecast shows the strong upper winds digging southward into the central Plains

This Environment Canada JET STREAM LEVEL upper air analysis shows conditions around 34,000 ft. Thursday morning. a strong 165 mph pocket of upper winds is shown sweeping off the Gulf of Alaska into western Canada and the northern Rockies



Circled on the GOES WEST Thursday weather satellite image is the region of powerful upper winds initiating upper low pressure development in the central U.S.

Waves of satellite inferred precip are evident as powerful upper winds aiding in the development of the big weekend upper air low pressure sweep into the airspace above North America. Courtesy: CIMSS at the Univ of Wisconsin-Madison

Satellite inferred precip Thursday from CIMSS (the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison



You can see the strong upper winds–what meteorologists refer to as a JET STREAM–diving into the northern Rockies Thursday

Closer look at the large, slow moving pool of cool, unstable air aloft predicted at 1pm CDT Sunday

Sub-freezing 5,000 ft. level temps suggest small hail which forms in some cloud towers within the cold air aloft could make it to the surface where temps will be well above freezing. This is the Sunday temp forecast at 5,000 ft.

Monday 5,000 ft. level predicted temps. The light blue/green area is the region in which temps will be below freezing

5-DAY AVERAGE TEMP DEPARTURES–Day 1-5 per the National Weather Service GFS ensemble model

Days 6 -10 TEMP DEPARTURES

DAY 11-15 TEMP DEPARTURE FORECAST

May Temperatures in Chicago

AS POINTED OUT YESTERDAY, a survey of May temp records here shows May to be a month still capable of cool periods–but with a MUCH GREATER POTENTIAL FOR WARM SPELLS. Chances for 80-degree temps surge to 99%, to 90% for one or more 85-degree temps and even a 49% chance for the year’s first 90-degree temps.