Model forecasts starting 7 AM Wednesday through 7 PM Wednesday

THE HARVEST MOON ARRIVES THURSDAY

The Harvest Moon is the name given to the full moon that happens closest to the Fall Equinox. This particular full moon’s rise and set coincides closely with the sunset and sunrise. In ancient times, the full moon this time of year helped farmers harvest crops late into the evening. This is also the last “super moon” of the year—which is when the moon is slightly closer to the Earth and appears 30% brighter and about 14% larger in the sky. If you want to catch the sky show, this year’s Full Harvest Moon rises on Thursday at 6:32 PM and reaches it’s peak at 4:59 AM on Friday morning. The moon will set at 6:51 AM on Friday.

ONLY FOUR DAYS LEFT IN SEPTEMBER

The month currently ranks 13th warmest of the past 153 years, dating back to 1871. Rainfall is also running a slight surplus.

Chicago weather history suggests 58 of past 81 Octobers (or about 72%) have produced at least one 80-degree or warmer day

RAINFALL TOTALS